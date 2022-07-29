Caixabank's Q2 net profit beats forecasts, lending income pressured

CaixaBank's logo is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank (CABK.MC) on Friday said it booked a net profit of 866 million euros in the second quarter compared to restructuring related losses in the same period last year though lending income was still under pressure.

Caixabank, which in March 2021 closed the acquisition of Bankia to offset the effect of ultra low interest rates, said higher income from insurance revenues and trading income supported its earnings in the quarter. Lower provisions also helped.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the country's biggest domestic bank to report a net profit of 592 million euros.

Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 1.8% in the second quarter to 1.61 billion euros against the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts expected a net interest income of 1.56 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9787 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro

