California's financial regulator to issue report on Silicon Valley Bank by May















March 20 (Reuters) - California's financial regulator said on Monday it will issue a report on a comprehensive review of its own oversight and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) by early May.

"Through this review, we will examine how we can strengthen and update our system of financial regulation to meet emerging and evolving challenges," the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said in a statement.

