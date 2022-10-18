Canada's CIBC adds former finance minister Morneau to board

Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau arrives to a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable















Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) said on Tuesday the country's former finance minister, Bill Morneau, will join its board of directors effective Nov 1.

Morneau served as Canada's minister of finance from 2015 to 2020 and played a key role in shaping sustainable and inclusive monetary policies, the lender said in a statement.

He has also advocated on issues such as climate change and the digital economy at major international forums, it added.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











