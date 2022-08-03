Canada's Sun Life beats profit estimates, helped by new business

The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren//File Photo

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday comfortably beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier thanks to new business gains and a contribution from its acquisition of U.S. benefits firm DentaQuest.

Underlying profit was C$892 million ($694.65 million), or C$1.52 a share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$883 million, or C$1.50, a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit of C$1.39 a share.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)

Reporting By Nichola Saminather, editing by Deepa Babington

