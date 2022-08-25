Canada's CIBC reports lower profit on higher expenses, loan-loss provisions

A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit, which declined from a year earlier as higher expenses and provisions for credit losses outweighed strong lending growth, and as capital markets earnings fell.

Net income, excluding one-off items, fell to C$1.85 per share for the three months ended July 31 from C$1.96 a year earlier.

While total revenue rose 10%, with increases in both interest and trading income, expenses also climbed 10% on an adjusted basis, due to strategic initiatives and inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Expenses rose faster than revenues in its Canadian retail, U.S. commercial and wealth and capital markets businesses.

Canada's fifth-largest lender look provisions for credit losses (PCL) of C$243 million, compared with a release of PCL a year earlier.

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings increased 10%.

Earnings were down 1% in CIBC's Canadian retail banking business on an adjusted basis, but increased 3% in its commercial and wealth management unit. Both consumer and commercial loan balances posted strong growth.

Although U.S. loan balances also increased, margin fell 13 basis points from a year ago and fell 3 basis points from the previous quarter, leading to a 28% drop in adjusted earnings.

All-bank net interest margin excluding trading rose 4 basis points from the prior quarter.

CIBC's capital markets business reported a 9% decline in earnings, despite strong growth in trading income as expenses grew at more than double the pace of revenues.

The bank reported an overall net profit of C$1.78 per share, compared with C$1.88 a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.