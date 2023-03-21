Canadian lender RBC increases work-from-office time as COVID ebbs















March 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) on Tuesday asked its employees to return to office three or four days a week, as Canada's largest lender eases its COVID-19 protocols.

In an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters, RBC said that "starting May 1, employees in hybrid work arrangements will come together in person for the majority of the time. This means you have the option to work remotely for one to two days each week, depending on your team".

The bank said its senior leaders will finalise plans and provide updates to individual teams.

An RBC spokesperson confirmed the details of the memo.

Nearly three years after the onset of the pandemic, companies across the globe have ramped up efforts to bring more employees back to offices.

RBC Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay last year asked its employees to return to office more often, but said the hybrid work approach was "here to stay".

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) said it has an average objective of 40% of the time in office for its employees, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) said time spent at the office depends on the role.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Maju Samuel, Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta











