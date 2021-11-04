Carlyle bids $2.1 bln for Australia's Link

A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration (LNK.AX) on Friday said private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) made a A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm.

The proposal includes a A$3 per share bid in cash for Link, plus a distribution of the Australian firm's sought-after stake in PEXA Group (PXA.AX) of A$2.38 a share.

($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)

