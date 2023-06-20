Carlyle names John Redett as Chief Financial Officer















June 20 (Reuters) - Investment firm Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) said on Tuesday it has appointed firm veteran John Redett to the role of chief financial officer effective October 1, 2023.

Redett will succeed Curt Buser, who will retire at the end of the year after being finance chief at Carlyle since 2014, the company said in a filing.

Redett, who currently leads the firm's global financial services, has also been appointed as the head of corporate strategy.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











