Carmignac says plans to divest from Russian securities
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - French asset manager Carmignac said on Monday it would not buy Russian securities and would divest from existing assets, following a raft of other fund managers who have made similar announcements.
"We have decided not to purchase any Russian securities until further notice," Carmignac said in a statement.
"We are committed to divesting from any remaining Russian securities in our portfolios, considering extra-financial aspects as well as market conditions, in order to preserve the interests of our clients, our primary objective."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.