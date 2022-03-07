Carmignac says plans to divest from Russian securities

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - French asset manager Carmignac said on Monday it would not buy Russian securities and would divest from existing assets, following a raft of other fund managers who have made similar announcements.

"We have decided not to purchase any Russian securities until further notice," Carmignac said in a statement.

"We are committed to divesting from any remaining Russian securities in our portfolios, considering extra-financial aspects as well as market conditions, in order to preserve the interests of our clients, our primary objective."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.