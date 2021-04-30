The logo of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is seen outside its headquarters in Rome, Italy, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The revised offer Italian state lender CDP and its partners sent to Atlantia (ATL.MI) for the acquisition of its motorway unit includes a ticking fee worth around 180 million euros ($217.66 million), two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The proposal still values Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros ($11 billion), two sources had said on Thursday.

The board of Atlantia is expected to review the offer later on Friday and bring it to a shareholders meeting at the end of May.

($1 = 0.8270 euros)

