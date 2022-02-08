Cerberus seeking to sell more Deutsche Bank shares - bookrunner

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cerberus is further selling down its stake in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), according to term sheet from the bookrunner on Tuesday.

Cerberus, which currently holds 1.99% of Germany's largest lender, wants to sell around 15 million shares.

Cerberus sold a stake of around 1% in the bank earlier this year, and sources told Reuters that further sales were expected.

The announcement of the share sale was made by Morgan Stanley as bookrunner.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christoph Steitz

