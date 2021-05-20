Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 13th straight month

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 13th straight month at its May fixing on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 92% of all 24 participants, in a snap Reuters poll conducted this week predicted no change in either rate. read more

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

