China's Henan, Anhui provinces to make more repayments to rural bank scandal victims

1 minute read

Demonstrators hold banners during a protest over the freezing of deposits by rural-based banks, outside a People's Bank of China building in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 10, 2022, in this screengrab taken from video obtained by Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - Financial authorities in China's central Henan and eastern Anhui provinces on Friday announced a third round of repayments, starting Aug. 1, to clients of five rural banks whose funds were frozen in what authorities said was a complex scam. read more

Individuals with deposits of between 100,000 yuan ($14,787) and 150,000 yuan at four lenders in Henan will be repaid, the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the provincial financial bureau said in a joint statement.

Authorities in Anhui's Bengbu city issued a similar statement, saying they will start repaying clients at a bank there from Aug 1.

The scandal has triggered widespread protests from outraged depositors since April and cast a harsh spotlight on the 4,000 small and medium-sized banks across the country.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Meg Shen; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.