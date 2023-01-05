Citadel had record revenues for hedge fund, securities ops in 2022 - WSJ

Kenneth Griffin, CEO of Citadel, is seen in a framegrab from live video as he testifies about stock trading and GameStop, during an entirely virtual hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide?”, in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2021. House Committee on Financial Services/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kenneth Griffin's Citadel marked record revenues in its hedge fund and electronic-trading businesses for 2022 despite turmoil in global capital markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hedge fund operation made about $28 billion in revenue, while Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest electronic-trading firms, brought in $7.5 billion, the report added.

Citadel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

The hedge fund was also expected to return about $7 billion in profits to investors in the first week of January after a stellar performance last year, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters in December.

Fears of interest rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine war weighed on capital markets throughout 2022, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) down about 19%, but hedge funds have weathered the downturn better than other financial firms.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

