Citadel portfolios gain in March despite banking crisis

Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO, Citadel, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Citadel, which earned a record $16 billion profit in 2022, reported gains in its four portfolios last month when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered a market selloff that left many rivals with losses.

The Citadel Wellington fund, the firm's flagship portfolio, ended the month with a 1.38% gain, leaving it up 4.19% for the first quarter, an investor in the fund said.

A Citadel representative declined to comment.

Most hedge funds are still compiling March and first-quarter numbers, but preliminary reports from research firm Hedge Fund Research show the average hedge fund was off 1% last month and ended the first quarter flat.

Macro and trend-following hedge funds dropped 3.2% this month through March 29, while algorithmic commodity trading advisor funds (CTAs) dove 6.8%. Those funds are down 2.7% and 6% for the year through March 29, respectively, investors and research groups reported.

Funds like Citadel that pursue a number of investment strategies fared better, investors and data suggest.

Citadel's Tactical Trading fund gained 2.18% last month and is up 5.46% in the first quarter, while its Equities fund climbed 2.16% last month and is up 4.56% in the first three months of 2023. The Global Fixed Income fund reportedly was flat in March and gained 1.77% in the first quarter, the investor said.

Point72 Asset Management, another multi-strategy fund, gained 1.33% in March and is up 2.85% for the year, another investor said. Millennium International was off 0.15% in March and is up roughly 0.4 pct in the first quarter, a third investor said.

Representatives for the funds declined to comment.

Investors in March were spooked by the failure of the SVB and Signature Bank, which triggered a broader crisis among regional banks as rattled customers tried to pull out money. Citadel was among a number of large investors that swooped in to buy shares in the smaller banks and send a signal of confidence.

The broader stock market recovered in the second half of March, with the S&P 500 (.SPX) ending the month with a 3.5% gain, pulled higher by Apple and Microsoft. The S&P 500 ended the first quarter with a 7.1% gain.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; additional reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Carolina Mandl. Editing by Paul Simao

