Citi CFO says expenses will grow on Q2 as consequence of 1,600 headcount reduction















NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) in the second quarter will book severance costs associated with around 1,600 job cuts, chief financial officer Mark Mason said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in New York, Mason said the bank's expenses in the second quarter will be $300 million to $400 million higher than the first quarter, "largely attributed to those restructuring or repositioning charges that I had to incur."

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.