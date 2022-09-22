Citi enters short GBP/CHF trade after BoE, SNB decisions, targets 1.05

A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, the BoE confirmed to raise interest rates to 1.75%, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Citi have entered into a short position in the British pound against the Swiss franc following the Bank of England's and Swiss National Bank's latest policy announcements.

In a note published on Thursday, Citi said they are shorting GBP/CHF at 1.11, targeting a move to 1.05 and with a stop-loss above 1.14, allocating 10% of their portfolio capital.

The Bank of England, on Thursday, raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, which the Citi note said was "not supportive of sterling", as market pricing had indicated a chance of a 75 basis point increase

The Swiss National Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 0.5%, ending the country's seven-and-a-half year experiment with negative rates. read more

The franc tumbled after the SNB's move against most major peers. The pound was last at 1.1031 francs, up 0.53%, and Citi said the trade was also "to take opportunity of today’s sharp rally".

Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Alun John

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.