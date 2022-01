The Citigroup Inc (Citi) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) on Friday told its staff that it would terminate employees who are unvaccinated as of Jan. 14, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.