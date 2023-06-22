Citi will hold employees 'accountable' for office attendance -statement

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) will start holding employees "accountable" for compliance with hybrid work model rules, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported earlier the bank will start to check whether employees are complying with the requirement of working at least three days a week in the office.

"We are committed to our hybrid work model and proud of the flexibility it provides our colleagues to work at least three days per week in the office and up to two days remotely. We have firm expectations for office attendance and know that the majority of our employees are compliant with their requirements," the bank said in a statement.

"As necessary, we hold colleagues accountable for adhering to their in-office days," the statement added.

Bloomberg reported the bank will consider office attendance when rating employees' performance and pay.

Citi declined additional comment.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.