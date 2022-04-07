Citigroup allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies - sources

The logo of Citibank is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

April 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has started to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Citi's move follows steps taken by banks such as BNY Mellon (BK.N) and JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N) in the last two weeks. read more

After cancelling a depositary receipt, which are certificates issued by a bank representing shares in a foreign company traded on a local stock exchange, clients receive the underlying share in the Russian company.

This is the first step investors must take to liquidate their frozen holdings. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) halted trading in the depositary receipts of Russian companies roughly a month ago after prices plunged due to a slew of Western sanctions slapped on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Still, due to sanctions imposed by Russia, foreign investors are not allowed to sell their shares.

On Wednesday, Russia's lower house of parliament has passed a bill on delisting depositary receipts in Russian companies traded on foreign bourses. read more

