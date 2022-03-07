Citigroup Brazil hires former Itau executive Iunes

The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Citigroup Inc (C.N) has hired former Itau Unibanco executive Fernando Iunes as banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) vice-chairman, the bank said in a statement.

Iunes has been executive at Itau's investment banking unit and partner at asset manager EB Capital. He has also been on the board of steelmaker Gerdau SA and Banco ABC Brasil SA.

Iunes will report to Eduardo Cruz, BCMA head in Latin America, and Marcelo Marangon, Citigroup CEO in Brazil.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.