Citigroup CEO sees trading revenue rising 10% in Q4; investment banking slides

The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) expects revenue in its trading division to rise 10% in the current quarter from a year earlier, but investment banking fees will be down 60% in line with the industry, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Wednesday,

"We're hoping 10% (increase) in markets based on what we have seen in October and November," she told the Goldman Sachs Financial Services conference.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Manya Saini, Editing by Franklin Paul

