Citigroup hires three for China securities business - source

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has hired three bankers for its planned China securities business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It hired Kenneth Koo as the firm's chief executive, Rochelle Wei from JPMorgan (JPM.N) to lead its futures unit and John Lu to head the onshore equities business, the source said.

Citigroup declined to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Koo and Lu did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent on LinkedIn. Wei did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Koo was previously Citigroup's chief representative in its mainland joint venture with Orient Securities that ended in 2019.

Bloomberg News first reported the new appointments on Thursday.

Last year, Citigroup applied for a mainland Chinese securities licence as part of its push to ramp up business in the market. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.