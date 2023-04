April 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup raised its 2023 global economic growth forecast to 2.4%, from 2.2% expected earlier, and now expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession in the fourth quarter of the year.

They had earlier expected a U.S. recession in the third quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.