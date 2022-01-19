Citigroup sets rare hard target to reduce energy sector emissions

The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

BOSTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) on Wednesday laid out goals to cut client emissions that included a rare "absolute reduction" target for companies in the energy sector.

Citi said in a report it aims to cut the emissions financed by its energy portfolio by 29% by 2030. Other banks have focused on cutting clients' "emissions intensity," a measure of emissions relative to output that climate activists have said does not go far enough.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

