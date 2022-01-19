Finance1 minute read
Citigroup sets rare hard target to reduce energy sector emissions
BOSTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) on Wednesday laid out goals to cut client emissions that included a rare "absolute reduction" target for companies in the energy sector.
Citi said in a report it aims to cut the emissions financed by its energy portfolio by 29% by 2030. Other banks have focused on cutting clients' "emissions intensity," a measure of emissions relative to output that climate activists have said does not go far enough.
Reporting by Ross Kerber
