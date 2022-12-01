Citigroup in talks to recoup errant $500 mln Revlon loan payment

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is negotiating the return of about $500 million it mistakenly paid a group of hedge funds and investment firms on a loan owed by Revlon Inc (REVRQ.PK), lawyers for the bank and the group said in a Thursday court filing.

The lawyers said both sides had not reached an agreement to end Citigroup's lawsuit to recoup the money, but said previously disclosed talks on a consensual resolution have been continuing.

They asked for court permission to provide a status update on Dec. 5.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

