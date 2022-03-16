Citigroup, Wells Fargo raise base lending rate after Fed's interest rate move
March 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N)and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday they were raising their base lending rates, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.
Both banks said they were lifting their base rates to 3.5% from 3.25%, effective Thursday.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates in order to tame runaway inflation, and signaled it would begin to aggressively wean the economy off pandemic-era measures to curb decades-high inflation. read more
The central bank signaled it would push the key federal funds rate to a range of 1.75% to 2.00% by the end of 2022.
