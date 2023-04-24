Citigroup's Asia Q1 wealth revenue rises 20% on strong private banking growth















HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup's (C.N) Asia wealth revenues increased 20% in the first quarter of 2023, backed by investment gains and strong acquisition of new private banking clients, according to a company spokesperson.

The firm's institutional business, including banking, services and markets, recorded $2.4 billion in first quarter revenue, up by 6% from the same period last year.

Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Toby Chopra











