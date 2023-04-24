Citigroup's Asia Q1 wealth revenue rises 20% on strong private banking growth

The logo of Citi bank is pictured at an exhibition hall in Bangkok
The logo of Citi bank is pictured at an exhibition hall in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup's (C.N) Asia wealth revenues increased 20% in the first quarter of 2023, backed by investment gains and strong acquisition of new private banking clients, according to a company spokesperson.

The firm's institutional business, including banking, services and markets, recorded $2.4 billion in first quarter revenue, up by 6% from the same period last year.

Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next