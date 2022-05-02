Factbox: Citigroup's Mexican consumer banking unit lures various potential bidders

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup's (C.N) Mexican consumer banking arm Citibanamex has started to share information with banks and other parties interested in bidding for the country's No. 3 consumer lender, Citi executives said last month.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to "Mexicanize" the unit, floating names of Mexican billionaires and bank owners, but he has no direct control over the process. Citigroup has said nationality will not be the deciding factor in the transaction.

Manuel Romo, Chief Executive Officer of Citibanamex, declined to reveal the names of the parties that already approached the bank during a call with analysts on Friday, but many institutions have expressed their interest publicly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Analysts have estimated that the bank's price tag, which Citi bought for $12.5 billion in 2001, could stand between $4 billion and $8 billion.

Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC) has opened the door to a potential bid but an executive said on Friday that it would only proceed after an analysis of whether that was the best way to boost its exposure to Mexico.

Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GFINBURO.MX) is seeking to arrange a bid for Citibanamex alongside local investors but the asking price will play a key role in how far it goes, an executive said last week. read more

Grupo Financiero Banorte's (GFNORTEO.MX) Chief Executive Marcos Ramirez Miguel last week said it was analyzing a potential bid but would seek approval from its board and shareholders before proceeding. read more

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas, who already controls Mexico's Banco Azteca, said in January he was studying a potential bid. A spokesperson for Salinas said on Friday there was no new information it could share about such an offer.

Javier Garza, a Mexican entrepreneur close to the president, said in February that he had begun hiring financial advisers and law firms to prepare a bid with a group of investors. Garza could not be reached for comment. read more

Canada's Scotiabank, initially seen as a logical bidder given its large Mexican unit, played down its appetite for big takeover deals in January. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.