Citi's CEO Fraser not attending Hong Kong summit due to COVID - source

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on "Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks", on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) Chief Executive Jane Fraser will not attend next week's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong as she has tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Fraser was set to join the heads of some of the world's top banks and asset managers for the summit in Hong Kong, aimed to signal a re-opening of the financial hub after strict pandemic-linked curbs.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the development and said that Fraser looked forward to visiting Hong Kong in the near future.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jan Harvey

