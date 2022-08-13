Colombia's Grupo SURA posts 30.3% jump in Q2 net profit

The Grupo Sura logo can be seen at its headquarters in Medellin, Colombia February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA, Colombia's largest investment company, rose 30.3% in the second quarter from the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The firm's net profit for the three-month period climbed to 557.6 billion pesos ($132 million).

Grupo SURA's revenue for the quarter hit 7.5 trillion pesos, up 23.1% from the year before.

($1= 4,231.45 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

