Colombia's Grupo SURA posts 30.3% jump in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA, Colombia's largest investment company, rose 30.3% in the second quarter from the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The firm's net profit for the three-month period climbed to 557.6 billion pesos ($132 million).
Grupo SURA's revenue for the quarter hit 7.5 trillion pesos, up 23.1% from the year before.
($1= 4,231.45 Colombian pesos)
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire
