Commerzbank says board member Schmittroth to leave bank
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Wednesday announced that board member Sabine Schmittroth would leave the German lender at the end of the year.
Commerzbank, which is undergoing a major overhaul involving staff cuts and branch closures, has seen a number of boardroom exits over the past two years.
Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Madeline Chambers
