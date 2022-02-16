Commerzbank says board member Schmittroth to leave bank

A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Wednesday announced that board member Sabine Schmittroth would leave the German lender at the end of the year.

Commerzbank, which is undergoing a major overhaul involving staff cuts and branch closures, has seen a number of boardroom exits over the past two years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.