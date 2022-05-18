Commerzbank says strategy is to create conditions to remain independent

A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Wednesday said its current strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent, a statement that follows a report that it and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) had scheduled merger talks earlier this year,

A spokesperson for the German lender declined to comment on market speculation.

The report, by the Financial Times, said that the potential deal was shelved due to the Ukraine war. read more

Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray

