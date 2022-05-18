1 minute read
Commerzbank says strategy is to create conditions to remain independent
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Wednesday said its current strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent, a statement that follows a report that it and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) had scheduled merger talks earlier this year,
A spokesperson for the German lender declined to comment on market speculation.
The report, by the Financial Times, said that the potential deal was shelved due to the Ukraine war. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.