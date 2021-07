A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said on Thursday that it would stop a project to outsource securities settlement to HSBC and as a result write off 200 million euros ($236.22 million) in the second quarter.

It has also set aside a provision of a double-digit million euro amount.

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

