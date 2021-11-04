Commerzbank expects full year profit after strong Q3

A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Summary Analysts had been expecting 2021 loss

Helped by lower provisions, cost cuts

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Thursday said that it swung to a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit and would achieve a profit for the full year, defying analysts predictions for a 2021 loss.

The quarterly results were supported by a decrease in provisions set aside to cushion fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as lower costs.

The net profit of 403 million euros ($467 million) in the third quarter compares with a loss of 60 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit 253 million euros.

"Despite the restructuring expenses, we are anticipating a positive net result for the full year," Chief Executive Manfred Knof said.

Before Thursday, analysts had also expected the bank to post a loss for 2021.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Maria Sheahan

