Corebridge reveals profit jump in first earnings report after IPO















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N) on Wednesday reported a jump in quarterly profit in its first earnings report after going public, as higher premiums offset a decline in investment returns.

The life insurer also paid out fewer claims tied to mortality compared with last year as COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and other medications lowered the number of deaths.

The upbeat result caps off a tumultuous quarter for U.S. insurers, after investment income came under pressure from a global market rout fueled by rising U.S. interest rates and recession risks.

Houston, Texas-based Corebridge went public in September in this year's biggest U.S. initial public offering, fetching $1.68 billion for its largest shareholder American International Group Inc (AIG.N).

Shares of Corebridge were up 1.7% in premarket trading, after seeing a modest 3.5% gain from their IPO price through Tuesday's close.

Profit attributable to its common shareholders for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $2.35 billion, or $3.63 per share, compared with $1.42 billion, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











