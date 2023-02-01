Credit Agricole CIB names Jamie Mabilat as Italy's senior country officer















MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment banking arm of France's second-largest listed bank (CAGR.PA), named Jamie Mabilat as senior country officer for Italy, it said on Wednesday.

Mabilat, who will be effective in the new role from Feb. 1, will be based in Milan and remain a member of Credit Agricole CIB's management committee. He replaces Ivana Bonnet, who took up a new role within the bank.

Mabilat joined Credit Agricole CIB in 2000. In 2013 he was appointed Global Head of Infrastructure, and three years later, he took on the role of Global Head of Debt Optimisation & Distribution. In 2022, he was named Global Head of Corporate & Leveraged Finance.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Cristina Carlevaro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.