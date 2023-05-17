Credit event has not occurred in relation to Credit Suisse, derivatives committee says















LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - A credit event has not occurred in relation to Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S), a committee that adjudicates on disputes in the credit default swaps market said on Wednesday in response to an investor question.

"A Governmental Intervention Credit Event had not occurred," the EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee (CDDC) said in a statement on its website, adding it had come to the conclusion following an examination of the ranking clauses for the AT1 bonds listed in the request made by an investor.

The Swiss bank in March was taken over by UBS in a state-assisted deal that saw Credit Suisse's $17 billion Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bondholders wiped out.

Reporting by Chiara Elisei, editing by Karin Strohecker











