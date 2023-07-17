Credit Suisse announces management changes at Swiss bank

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Switzerland executive board member Daniel Hunziker will take over the leadership of the bank's corporate clients business, it said on Monday.

Hunziker will take on the new position in addition to his existing job as head of institutional clients at Credit Suisse with immediate effect.

The move is the latest management change announced since UBS's (UBSG.S) takeover of Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse also announced on Monday that Andreas Gerber, head of corporate banking and another member of the Credit Suisse Switzerland executive board, will leave the bank.

The banking veteran will "take a break for the time being" after 34 years at Credit Suisse and Schweizerische Volksbank, Credit Suisse said.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by David Holmes

