Credit Suisse announces new head of product within asset management division















ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Wednesday named Scott Ebner as the new head of product within the bank's asset management division. Ebner is scheduled to take on the new role on Nov. 21 and will be stationed in New York.

Ebner, who joined Credit Suisse earlier this year, takes over from Jo McCaffrey, who has taken over the leadership of the bank's distribution business.

