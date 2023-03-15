Credit Suisse appeals to Swiss National Bank for show of support - FT
March 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appealed to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) for a public show of support, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, after the bank's shares slid as much as 30% and sparked a broader sell-off in European and U.S. bank stocks.
Credit Suisse has asked for a similar response from Swiss regulator Finma, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The SNB and Credit Suisse both declined to comment in response to a question from Reuters.
Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.