Credit Suisse appeals to Swiss National Bank for show of support - FT

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva, Switzerland, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

March 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appealed to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) for a public show of support, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, after the bank's shares slid as much as 30% and sparked a broader sell-off in European and U.S. bank stocks.

Credit Suisse has asked for a similar response from Swiss regulator Finma, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The SNB and Credit Suisse both declined to comment in response to a question from Reuters.

