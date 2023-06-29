Credit Suisse appoints investment banking management committee -memo

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday appointed an investment banking management committee to oversee its integration with UBS Group AG (UBSG.S), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

UBS completed its emergency takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse in June, forging a Swiss banking and wealth management giant with a $1.6 trillion balance sheet and overseeing more than $5 trillion in assets.

Michael Ebert, head of Credit Suisse for the investment bank, will lead markets within the committee.

Capital markets members will be Marc Warm for the Americas, Michael Furber for EMEA and Kuan-Ern Tan for APAC. For markets in Asia, the member will be Min Park. Onu Odim will oversee investment banking risk management and the chief operating officers for markets and capital markets will be Olivier Charhon and Amy Clack, respectively.

A CS spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The committee will be supported by other executives such as investment banking CFO Tony Bullman and Chief Risk Officer David Krauss.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter















