Credit Suisse carves out counterparty risk role after Archegos blow-up

ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has carved out a new role to tackle the risks it takes in lending to investment banking clients and in other customer relationships sensitive to market moves, the bank told employees on Friday.

The Swiss bank has appointed Amélie Perrier as Head of Counterparty Market Risk, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as the bank overhauls its risk and compliance functions following a multi-billion dollar loss from the unwinding of trading positions related to family office Archegos.

"In her new role, Amélie will focus on improving the way we measure risk for counterparties by leveraging the subject matter expertise of market risk managers, along with the techniques and infrastructure used for market risk analysis," the bank said in the memo.

"She will partner closely with the Counterparty Credit Risk team within the Investment Bank to further progress how we assess the risk of our counterparties allowing for enhanced credit decision making," it said.

