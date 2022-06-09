Credit Suisse CEO calls questions over State Street takeover 'really stupid'

Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland May 2, 2022. Picture taken May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein on Thursday called queries over a potential takeover offer from U.S. financial giant State Street (STT.N) "really stupid", shutting down questions after a media report on the matter sent shares briefly spiking the day before. read more

"We never comment on rumours. And my father once gave me advice: for really stupid questions, you better don't comment at all," Gottstein said, flagging a related question at the Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference. read more

"So I think I will listen to my father's advice on this one."

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.