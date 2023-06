June 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner has indicated to employees that the bank's takeover by UBS AG (UBSG.S) will close on Monday, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a memo.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.