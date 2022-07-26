Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein set to depart - WSJ

July 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is set to announce the departure of Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bank.

The timing of Gottstein's exit could not be determined but an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, when the bank reports its quarterly results, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3oPnuKh)

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also said it could not be determined who would replace Gottstein.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

