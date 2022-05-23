Credit Suisse chair backs CEO Gottstein, says no talks on replacement

ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chairman Axel Lehmann reiterated his support for Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein amid investor unrest over whether he is the right man for the job at Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Lehmann told CNBC on Monday. read more

"I fully back him because he is good," Lehmann said, dismissing as "rumours and speculations" talk that Gottstein could be on his way out. Asked specifically about a report that talks had taken place on replacing him, Lehmann said: "I know that has not taken place, so it is wrong."

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz

