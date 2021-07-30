Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Credit Suisse chairman doubles down with $1 mln stock purchase

The headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse are seen at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has bought another 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) worth of shares in the group as he tries to restore order to Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

Regulatory filings showed a member of the bank's board of directors had purchased the shares on Friday. A spokesperson confirmed it was Horta-Osorio.

In May, Horta-Osorio had bought 1.1 million Swiss francs worth of shares in the group. read more

The former Lloyds (LLOY.L) chief executive is looking at the bank's risk management and culture in the wake of two major crises as well as reviewing the bank's strategic options.

His purchase comes a day after a review found a "lackadaisical" attitude towards risk and "a lack of accountability" were to blame for its $5.5 billion loss on investment fund Archegos as the bank reported a near 80% fall in second-quarter profit. read more

($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields and Louise Heavens

