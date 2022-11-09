Credit suisse completes liquidation of one of Greensill linked funds
ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Wednesday announced it has completed the liquidation process of one of its four funds linked to collapsed supply chain financing firm Greensill Capital.
A final payment scheduled for this Friday, will bring the total amount returned to investors in the Liechtenstein domiciled investment grade fund to $667 million, which represents 99.7% of the fund's total.
Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Louise Heavens
