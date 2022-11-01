Credit Suisse confirms shareholder meeting for capital hike















ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) on Tuesday confirmed an extraordinary general meeting will take place on November 23 for shareholders to approve a proposed capital increase.

The embattled bank is hoping to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) in fresh capital to fund its restructuring and pad its balance sheet following a string of scandals and losses.

($1 = 0.9982 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Noele Illien











